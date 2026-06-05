Initiatives On to Boost Green Cover: Dar

RK News Service

Srinagar, June 5: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, today extended greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of World Environment Day.

He emphasized the need for collective efforts to protect and preserve the environment for future generations.

The Minister said that World Environment Day serves as a reminder of our shared responsibility towards safeguarding the natural resources and maintaining ecological balance.

He stressed that environmental conservation is not only essential for sustainable development but is also crucial for ensuring food security, agricultural productivity and the well-being of communities.

Javid Ahmad Dar highlighted the importance of adopting environmentally sustainable agricultural practices, promoting afforestation, conserving water resources and reducing pollution. He urged the farmers, youth, educational institutions and civil society organizations to actively participate in environmental protection initiatives and contribute towards building a greener and healthier future.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promote sustainable agriculture, climate-resilient farming practices and environmental conservation across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that various initiatives are being undertaken to enhance the green cover, encourage efficient use of natural resources and strengthen awareness regarding environmental protection.

“Let us pledge to work together for preservation of our environment and ensure that future generations inherit a cleaner, greener and more sustainable world,” the Minister said.

He called upon all stakeholders to make environmental consciousness a way of life and contribute towards the collective goal of ecological sustainability and climate resilience.