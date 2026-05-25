Nation salutes their valour’: Amit Shah on Gulmarg Gondola rescue operation

Applauds SDRF, NDRF, Army personnel, police for swift response

Srinagar, May 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded India’s disaster response forces after nearly 300 tourists stranded mid-air in cable cars at the Gulmarg Gondola in north Kashmir were rescued safely following a massive multi-agency operation.

In a post on X, Shah said: “Applause to India’s disaster response forces for safely rescuing 300 tourists stranded mid-air in cable cars in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The disaster response teams comprising the SDRF, NDRF, Army personnel, local police, and the administration swung into action and rescued all the passengers stranded in 65 cable cars through a six-hour-long operation. The nation salutes the forces for their valour and skill.”

The operation was launched after a technical snag disrupted services on the Gulmarg Gondola, leaving dozens of cable cars suspended in the air and triggering panic among tourists, including women and children.

Officials said nearly 300 passengers remained stranded in around 65 cable cars for several hours before rescue teams managed to evacuate them safely through a coordinated rescue effort involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Gondola management staff and the civil administration.

Rescue personnel used specialised rope-access equipment and high-altitude evacuation techniques to bring stranded passengers to safety amid difficult weather conditions and strong winds.

The Gulmarg Gondola, one of the world’s highest cable car projects and among Kashmir’s premier tourist attractions, connects Gulmarg with Kongdoori and Apharwat in the Pir Panjal range.

Officials said the rescue operation continued for nearly six hours and concluded successfully without any reported loss of life.