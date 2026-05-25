CBI arrests junior assistant in Jammu for taking bribe

New Delhi [India], May 25 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Junior Assistant, working in the office of the Superintending Engineer, PHE Mechanical Urban Circle, Narwal, Jammu, in a bribery case, the release said.

The CBI registered the instant case on Sunday against the said accused based on a complaint alleging that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 4,500 from the complainant for processing and clearing the pension case of the complainant.

The accused had shared the QR Code through WhatsApp for receiving the alleged bribe amount.

The CBI laid a trap on 24.05.2026 and caught the accused for receiving the bribe amount from the complainant through QR code. Subsequently, the accused Junior Assistant was arrested on Monday.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the CBI arrested a Superintendent and an Inspector of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Giridih in connection with a bribery case, officials said.

According to the CBI, the agency registered the case on May 20 based on a complaint against the two accused officials.

It was alleged that the CGST Superintendent and Inspector had demanded an undue advantage of Rs 90,000 from the complainant to resolve an Input Tax Credit (ITC) mismatch issue. The officials had allegedly threatened to block the complainant’s GST number if the bribe was not paid.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Superintendent and Inspector red-handed while they were allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 as part payment of the bribe amount.

Searches were subsequently conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused public servants.

“The accused persons were to be produced before the competent court in Dhanbad,” officials said.

The official added that the investigation into the case was continuing. (ANI)