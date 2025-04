Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed grief over picnic bus mishap.

In a post on X, CM_JnK wrote, “The loss of young Asiya Rashid, a promising student from GDC Sogam, in the tragic accident near Handwara is a tragedy that weighs heavily on all of us.”

“My deepest condolences to her family in this hour of grief. Prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring all necessary assistance.”he added.