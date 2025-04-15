“Why has National Conference not brought resolution against Waqf Act?”: PDP leader Iltija Mufti

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the National Conference (NC) leadership, accusing the ruling party of failing to stand up for Muslim interests in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the media, Iltija criticized NC Chief Farooq Abdullah and his son who is the J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, for not bringing a resolution against the Act in the Assembly.

“Earlier, NC used to give all AUQAF properties to its people in the auction. Farooq Sahib, whose own son is the CM, should tell us what the CM was doing in the three days of the J-K Assembly. While Karnataka and Tamil Nadu brought resolutions against the Waqf Act, the CM was strolling with Rijiju ji in the Tulip Garden.

Farooq Sahib should tell why his party has not brought a resolution against Waqf till now,” Iltija Mufti said.

The PDP leader alleged widespread corruption in AUQAF properties during the National Conference’s rule and accused the party of having a “tacit understanding” with the BJP.

“This National Conference government has let down the Muslims. Everyone knows how much corruption was there in AUQAF during his tenure. Saying the matter is sub-judice is a very convenient excuse not to talk about this issue. The people of J-K are feeling let down. You are normalising Article 370 and abrogation. You (Omar Abdullah) are a CM of a Muslim-majority state, but you are not saying anything (on Waqf Act). BJP and NC have a tacit understanding,” she further said.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) President Sajad Lone on Monday criticised National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah, questioning the NC’s handling of the recent Assembly session and their silence on the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday, supported the Speaker’s decision in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to not allow discussion on the newly amended Waqf law, citing that the issue was currently under consideration in the Supreme Court.

“This Bill is against the Constitution. The Speaker (of the J&K Assembly) made a good decision of not allowing discussion on this, as the matter is in the Supreme Court. We can talk about this after the Supreme Court’s decision. The Opposition here is only meant to do opposition; it is not a healthy criticism,” Abdullah said. (ANI)