Men’s Mental Health Month: Why June Must Become More Than Just a Symbolic Conversation

Mental health is not a gender issue. It is a human issue. And every life saved, every conversation started, and every stigma challenged brings us one step closer to a healthier society

POOJA PRIYAMVADA

Every June, conversations around men’s health gain momentum across the world. While much attention is rightly given to physical health concerns such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, an equally urgent issue often remains hidden behind silence, social expectations, and stigma: men’s mental health.

June is widely observed as Men’s Health Month, and in recent years, it has increasingly become a time to spotlight men’s emotional and psychological well-being as well. This year’s overarching theme, “Partners in Care: For Better Lifespans Across the Lifespan,” emphasises a simple yet powerful truth: men’s health—especially mental health—is not an individual issue. It is shaped by families, workplaces, communities, relationships, and support systems. The theme highlights the role that loved ones, caregivers, friends, educators, employers, and healthcare professionals play in helping men lead healthier and longer lives. As a mental health counsellor, I believe this theme could not be more relevant in today’s world.

The Silent Crisis

Many men are taught from a young age that strength means endurance. They learn to suppress tears, hide vulnerability, and solve problems independently. Phrases such as “be a man,” “stay strong,” and “don’t show weakness” may seem harmless, but over time, they create a dangerous emotional blueprint. When boys grow into men carrying these beliefs, many struggle to identify, express, and seek help for emotional pain. The consequences can be devastating.

Globally, research consistently shows that men are significantly less likely than women to seek psychological support despite experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, loneliness, grief, and trauma. Mental health professionals across the world continue to report that many men only seek help when symptoms have become severe enough to affect work, relationships, or physical health. The challenge is not that men do not suffer. The challenge is that many suffer in silence.

What Mental Distress Looks Like in Men

One reason men’s mental health often goes unnoticed is that emotional distress does not always appear in stereotypical ways. Depression in men may look like irritability rather than sadness. Anxiety may present itself as anger, overworking, perfectionism, or substance use. Emotional exhaustion may be disguised as withdrawal from loved ones. Many men continue to go to work, provide for their families, attend social gatherings, and fulfil responsibilities while privately battling overwhelming emotional pain. This is why friends and family often say, “He seemed perfectly fine.” The reality is that many men become experts at appearing fine.

The Pressure to Perform

Today’s men face a unique set of challenges. Economic uncertainty, rising costs of living, career instability, changing social expectations, relationship pressures, and the demands of modern parenting have created unprecedented stress. Recent surveys indicate that many men continue to associate their self-worth with their ability to provide financially, and financial difficulties often have a direct impact on their emotional well-being.

For generations, masculinity was closely linked with being a provider and protector. While society has evolved in many positive ways, many men still carry internalised beliefs that their value depends on productivity, income, achievement, or their ability to remain emotionally invulnerable.

When life inevitably becomes difficult—as it does for everyone—many men interpret normal human struggles as personal failures. This mindset can lead to shame, isolation, and hopelessness.

Why “Partners in Care” Matters

The theme of “Partners in Care” reminds us that mental health is not solely an individual responsibility. Healing happens in relationships. A supportive spouse can make a difference. A friend who checks in regularly can make a difference. A manager who normalises conversations about stress can make a difference. A parent who teaches boys that emotions are normal can make a difference. A community that encourages help-seeking instead of judging it can make a difference.

Mental well-being thrives when people feel seen, heard, and accepted. Far too often, society expects men to carry emotional burdens alone. This expectation creates isolation precisely when connection is most needed. The truth is that asking for help is not weakness. It is a form of courage.

Redefining Strength

Perhaps one of the most important tasks of our generation is redefining what strength means. Strength is not emotional suppression. Strength is emotional awareness. Strength is not pretending everything is fine. Strength is recognising when support is needed. Strength is not carrying every burden alone. Strength is allowing others to walk beside us. When we redefine strength in this way, we create healthier men, healthier families, and healthier communities.

What Families Can Do

Families are often the first line of emotional support. Instead of asking, “Are you okay?” consider asking:

“What’s been weighing on your mind lately?”

“How are you coping with everything?”

“What kind of support would help right now?”

Many men find it easier to discuss stress when conversations are specific rather than general. Listening without immediately offering solutions can also be incredibly powerful. Often, people do not need fixing. They need understanding.

What Workplaces Can Do

Organisations have an important role to play. Work-related stress, burnout, job insecurity, and performance pressure contribute significantly to mental health concerns among men. Employers can support mental well-being by:

Promoting Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs). Encouraging mental health leave when needed. Training managers to recognize signs of distress. Reducing stigma around counselling and therapy. Creating psychologically safe workplace cultures. A healthy workforce is not only more productive—it is more resilient.

Looking Beyond June

Awareness months serve an important purpose. They start conversations. But real change happens when those conversations continue long after awareness campaigns end. Men’s mental health deserves attention every month of the year. Every father struggling with stress. Every husband carrying silent worries. Every young man navigating uncertainty. Every retired man experiencing loneliness. Every boy learning what it means to express emotions. Their mental well-being matters.

This June, let us move beyond awareness and toward action. Let us create environments where men feel safe enough to speak, vulnerable enough to seek support, and valued enough to know that their worth is not defined by how much they endure in silence.

Because mental health is not a gender issue. It is a human issue. And every life saved, every conversation started, and every stigma challenged brings us one step closer to a healthier society.

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide, seek immediate help from a mental health professional, emergency services, or a trusted support person.

Mental Health Helplines (India)

Tele-MANAS (Government of India, 24×7): 14416 or 1-800-891-4416.

KIRAN Mental Health Rehabilitation Helpline (24×7): 1800-599-0019.

AASRA Suicide Prevention Helpline (24×7): +91 9820466726.

Snehi Emotional Support Helpline: +91 9582208181.

iCALL Psychosocial Helpline (TISS): +91 9152987821.

(The Author is a Mental Health Researcher and Counsellor based in Delhi, specializing in workplace mental health for media and tech leaders and the impact of the use of AI. Reach her at poojapriyamvada@outlook.com for consultations)