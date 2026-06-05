Fitness Must Build Health, Not Merely Physiques

Why are reports of sudden health emergencies among seemingly healthy young individuals becoming a matter of concern?

ISHFAQ MANZOOR

The growing popularity of fitness culture among young people is one of the most encouraging social developments of recent years. Across Kashmir, thousands of youngsters wake up early, join gyms, participate in sports, and strive to adopt healthier lifestyles. In a world increasingly affected by sedentary habits, this enthusiasm for physical activity deserves appreciation and encouragement. Yet, every positive movement must also be accompanied by awareness and responsibility.

It is in this context that I came across an article a few days ago by Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, Professor and Head of the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar, wherein he has made an important contribution through his article, “Why Young Kashmiris Are Dying in Gymnasiums.” His observations deserve attention not because they are alarming, but because they are rooted in public health concerns and preventive medicine.

The article raises a question that many people have been silently asking: why are reports of sudden health emergencies among seemingly healthy young individuals becoming a matter of concern? The answer is unlikely to be simple. Health outcomes are influenced by multiple factors, including genetics, lifestyle, nutrition, stress levels, pre-existing medical conditions, and overall cardiovascular health. The significance of Dr. Khan’s article lies in its emphasis on prevention rather than reaction.

For far too long, many people have equated fitness with appearance. Social media has amplified this tendency by glorifying physical transformation while often overlooking the equally important aspects of health, such as endurance, cardiovascular fitness, mental well-being, flexibility, adequate recovery, and medical safety. A person may look physically fit and yet carry hidden risk factors that only proper medical screening can detect.

One of the most valuable points highlighted in the discussion is the importance of professional guidance. Modern fitness training is a specialised discipline. Exercise programmes are most effective when they take into account an individual’s age, physical condition, medical history, and fitness goals. What benefits one individual may not necessarily suit another.

This is not a criticism of fitness centres or trainers. On the contrary, gyms have played an important role in encouraging healthier lifestyles among the youth. However, as fitness culture continues to expand, there is also a growing opportunity to strengthen professional standards, promote evidence-based training methods, and encourage continuous learning within the fitness sector. Such measures can only enhance the positive impact that gyms already have on society.

Another important lesson emerging from this debate is the need to normalise preventive health screening. Many serious health conditions develop silently over the years. Regular monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar levels, cholesterol profiles, body weight, and overall cardiovascular health can help identify potential risks before they become serious problems.

The conversation also extends beyond gymnasiums. Modern lifestyles are increasingly characterised by long working hours, reduced physical activity outside structured exercise, irregular sleep schedules, stress, processed foods, and excessive screen exposure. These factors collectively influence long-term health outcomes.

Importantly, the solution is not to discourage exercise. The solution is more exercise, but smarter exercise. The solution is greater awareness, better guidance, regular health assessments, balanced nutrition, and informed decision-making.

What Dr. Salim Khan has achieved through his article is something that public health experts strive for: initiating a conversation before a problem becomes larger. By drawing attention to the importance of preventive care, professional fitness guidance, and health awareness, he has encouraged readers to think beyond short-term goals and focus on long-term well-being.

The ultimate objective of fitness should never be merely to build muscles or transform appearances. Its true purpose is to build stronger hearts, healthier bodies, sharper minds, and longer lives. If the discussion sparked by Dr. Khan’s article helps even a few individuals adopt a more informed and responsible approach to health, it will have served a valuable public purpose.

In that sense, his article is not merely a commentary on fitness culture. It is a timely reminder that the pursuit of physical excellence must always be accompanied by the pursuit of good health.

(The Author is a Library Futurist who works at SKIMS Medical College, Srinagar. Email:waniishfaq0001@gmail.com)