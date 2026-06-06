Mehbooba’s AIIMS Review Visit Sparks Political Storm

Calls it an attempt to Strengthen Unelected Ecosystem in J&K

RK News Service

Srinagar, June, 06: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq Saturday called out PDP President Mehbooba Mufti for chairing a “review meeting” of the AIIMS Awantipora project, describing the move as a blatant act of constitutional overreach and administrative trespass.

“Mehbooba Mufti is legitimising an unelected power structure in Jammu and Kashmir. Such actions undermine democratic accountability and blur the line between constitutional authority and political grandstanding. If unelected politicians can summon officials and review government projects today, what stops RSS or BJP functionaries from doing the same tomorrow?” Tanvir said.

He further added that oversight of public institutions and government projects is the prerogative of elected governments and duly authorised authorities, not unelected politicians seeking relevance through publicity stunts.

He said the timing of the PDP’s sudden activism is highly revealing. “As Omar Abdullah-led government intensifies its democratic struggle for the rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP has once again resurfaced to create distractions and undermine the elected government.”

Tanvir noted that the PDP’s political history has been marked by opportunism. “The PDP was born to counter the Autonomy Resolution, and even today it appears whenever there is a need to weaken a larger democratic movement. No amount of political rebranding can erase its long record of opportunism and its enduring nexus with the BJP.”

Referring to the AIIMS Awantipora project, he said it remained in cold storage for years under previous dispensations.

“It is only due to the sustained efforts and intervention of the Omar Abdullah-led government that the project has regained momentum and moved back into the spotlight. It is unfortunate that Mehbooba Mufti is now attempting to appropriate credit for a project she failed to advance when she had the opportunity.”

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir can clearly see through this political theatre. Governance is not achieved through photo opportunities and staged review meetings, but through accountability, commitment, and delivery,” he added.