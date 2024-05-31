DC Ramban stresses on hindrance free NH-44 for SANJY-2024, tourist & fruit season

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, along with SSP Traffic NHW, Rohit Basotra and Additional Deputy Commissioner Varunjeet Singh Charak, inspected the measures being taken by executing agencies on National Highway-44 for smooth traffic movement from Nashri to Banihal, especially in view of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024, tourist and fruit season.

Addl. SP Gourav Mahajan, Project Director NHAI Parshotam Kumar, and several other officers were part of the Inspection Team. They visited several critical spots, including sliding areas along Nashri to Banihal stretch. The DC directed NHAI authorities and others concerned to ensure smooth double-lane traffic flow by improving road surface and effective traffic management.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed strategies to expedite the ongoing four- laning work on the NH-44 to facilitate hassle-free road connectivity for Yatris, tourists, passengers, and locals. He instructed construction companies to station adequate manpower and machinery at all vulnerable sliding zones to promptly address emergencies and regulate traffic efficiently.

Furthermore, he directed the traffic police to maintain smooth vehicular movement by providing safe passage to vehicles and implementing road safety measures. The Deputy Commissioner also instructed NHAI to install crash barriers at identified locations, fill potholes, conduct blacktopping on the existing highway and install signage for the convenience of commuters.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner discussed security arrangements and emphasized enhancing the staying capacity in Yatri Niwas and shelter sheds. He assured that the District Administration, working as a cohesive team, will ensure all arrangements are in place well in time for the Yatra and tourist season.