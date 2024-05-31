Breaking

DC Ramban stresses on hindrance free NH-44 for SANJY-2024, tourist & fruit season

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, along with SSP Traffic NHW, Rohit Basotra and Additional Deputy Commissioner Varunjeet Singh Charak, inspected the measures being taken by executing agencies on National Highway-44 for smooth traffic movement from Nashri to Banihal, especially in view of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024, tourist and fruit season.

Addl. SP Gourav Mahajan, Project Director NHAI Parshotam Kumar, and several other officers were part of the Inspection Team. They visited several critical spots, including sliding areas along Nashri to Banihal stretch. The DC directed NHAI authorities and others concerned to ensure smooth double-lane traffic flow by improving road surface and effective traffic management.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed strategies to expedite the ongoing four- laning work on the NH-44 to facilitate hassle-free road connectivity for Yatris, tourists, passengers, and locals. He instructed construction companies to station adequate manpower and machinery at all vulnerable sliding zones to promptly address emergencies and regulate traffic efficiently.

Furthermore, he directed the traffic police to maintain smooth vehicular movement by providing safe passage to vehicles and implementing road safety measures. The Deputy Commissioner also instructed NHAI to install crash barriers at identified locations, fill potholes, conduct blacktopping on the existing highway and install signage for the convenience of commuters.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner discussed security arrangements and emphasized enhancing the staying capacity in Yatri Niwas and shelter sheds. He assured that the District Administration, working as a cohesive team, will ensure all arrangements are in place well in time for the Yatra and tourist season.

You Might Also Like

No heat wave in Kashmir for next 9 days: Weatherman

2024 LS polls: Exit polls after 6:30 pm tomorrow, Congress refrains from participating in post-poll predictions

DHSK observes World No Tobacco Day

19 fire incidents reported in May in Udhampur

BJP J&K holds Parliamentary Election Management Committee review meeting

Share This Article
Previous Article 2024 LS polls: Exit polls after 6:30 pm tomorrow, Congress refrains from participating in post-poll predictions
Next Article No heat wave in Kashmir for next 9 days: Weatherman
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Four gamblers arrested in Baramulla; Stake money seized
Breaking
“If New Delhi will move one step ahead, we will two”, says Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Breaking
Akhnoor Road Accident: Indian Red Cross Society team meet injured persons
Breaking
Educationists’ role essential in achieving tobacco free society: Justice Tashi
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.