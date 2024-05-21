Developing Story

Mehbooba Mufti’s dig at NC: ‘Peer-Mureedi a sacred relationship, not a voting relationship

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday regretted the use of religion to ask for votes by a certain political party in Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary. Without naming National Conference, Mehbooba said that ‘Peer-Mureedi’ is a sacred relationship and shouldn’t be construed as a ‘voting relationship’.

She said a fear was being created in the area with people being threatened of hell if they didn’t vote for a certain individual. “A party is issuing fatwas. If you don’t vote for a certain individual you will burn in hell. After death this and that will happen with you. You will catch diseases. One party is playing that card, which is very unfortunate,” she said while addressing a press conference in Rajouri.

Mehbooba alleged that another party is firing from the shoulders of BJP and threatening and blackmailing the people.

She said that the government machinery is being misused to pressurise the officers and employees warning them of odd transfers if they do not fall in line. (KNS)

 

