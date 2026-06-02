Kashmir

Man dies, wife critical after tree falls amid strong winds in Anantnag

ByRK NEWS

Jun 2, 2026

Anantnag, June 02 : A man died while his wife sustained critical injuries after a huge tree fell on them amid strong winds near the Ganjiwara area of Anantnag town on Tuesday, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a large tree was uprooted by strong winds near Ganjiwara, leading to the disruption of traffic movement on the Lal Chowk–GMC Anantnag road.

He said police and other agencies promptly launched clearance operations, restoring traffic on one side of the road, while efforts were underway to fully reopen the route.

The official said two civilians, identified as Mohammad Rafiq Kujwal and his wife, Marina, residents of Brariangan, Shangus, were injured in the incident and were immediately shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for treatment.

However, Mohammad Rafiq later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while his wife remains under treatment in critical condition, he said.Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further proceedings—(KNO)

By RK NEWS

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