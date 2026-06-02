Massive turnout in Padyatra shows public resolve against drugs: DC Kulgam

‘Drive has evolved beyond a programme, become people’s mission’

Younus Rashid

Kulgam, Jun 01: Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Shahzad Alam on Monday said the anti-drug campaign launched under the vision of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has evolved beyond a government programme and become a people’s movement across the district.

Addressing a gathering in connection with the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyaan led by the Lieutenant Governor in Kulgam, DC Alam said the campaign was no longer confined to official documents but had found a place in the hearts of the people.

“Today, this campaign exists not just on paper but in the hearts of the people,” the Deputy Commissioner said, adding that the large gathering at the padyatra reflected strong public participation in the movement against drug abuse and narco-terrorism.

He said the massive gathering was not merely part of a padyatra but a symbol of the people’s movement envisioned by the Lieutenant Governor under the banner of a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir.

The Deputy Commissioner said elected representatives, religious leaders, social organisations, youth, women, and officers of the civil and police administration had accepted the campaign as a collective responsibility.

“Under your visionary leadership, this campaign has evolved beyond a government programme and become a people’s mission,” he said while addressing the Lieutenant Governor.

Alam said the district administration had carried out a series of activities under the campaign, including padyatras, gram sabhas, marathons, yoga programmes, sports competitions, anti-drug pledges, and awareness drives in schools and colleges as part of demand reduction measures.

He said strict action was also being taken against drug traffickers through registration of FIRs, arrests, attachment of properties, demolition of illegal structures, and continuous enforcement drives.

On rehabilitation efforts, DC Alam said hundreds of young people had been connected with counselling, treatment, skill development programmes, and self-employment opportunities.

The Deputy Commissioner said the people of Kulgam had embraced the message that the fight against drugs was linked to national security.

“Drug abuse and narco-terrorism are interconnected, and standing against them is the highest form of service to the nation,” he said.

DC Alam said the presence of thousands of people at the event was proof that the Lieutenant Governor’s call had transformed into a people’s movement.

“This is not merely a campaign against drugs; it is a pledge to protect the future of our youth, the happiness of our families, and the strength of our nation,” he added.

He assured that the district administration would continue working with commitment to realise the vision of a drug-free and youth-empowered Jammu and Kashmir.