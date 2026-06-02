India continues to strengthen Africa’s public health preparedness amid Ebola outbreak

New Delhi [India], June 2 : India has extended urgent medical assistance to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to support their Ebola response efforts, in response to a request received from the African Union Commission.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that India’s support is tailored to meet the needs of the Africa CDC to contain the Ebola outbreak in some parts of Africa, and to strengthen public health preparedness and regional response capacities.

The MEA informed that as an urgent response, the first tranche of about 2.5 tons of urgent medical supplies was dispatched on May 24 to Kampala, Uganda, comprising protective gear, medical monitoring equipment, essential medicines and supplements.

After receiving a more detailed list of requirements from Africa CDC, MEA has now mobilised a larger second tranche of 43 tons, comprising protective gear, diagnostic and monitoring devices, sample transport kits, infection prevention supplies, medicines and supplements.

The second tranche will be reaching Kampala on 2 June 2026 and handed over to the Africa CDC. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted how India’s support reflects its enduring commitment to partnership with African countries, including in supporting them to respond to public health situations on the continent.

“Our Missions in Addis Ababa and Kampala remain closely engaged with the African Union Commission and the Africa CDC for supporting their Ebola response efforts”, the statement further noted. Earlier on Monday, the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) welcomed the emergency diagnostics, therapeutics and medical supplies provided by the Government of India to support the ongoing Ebola response efforts in the eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

It said in a post on X, “The supplies were delivered through Africa CDC’s Eastern Regional Coordinating Centre in Uganda and mobilised to support response efforts in eastern DRC. “The continental public health agency further noted that the assistance would strengthen ongoing efforts to contain the outbreak and support affected communities.

It also expressed appreciation for India’s support, saying, “We thank the Government and people of India for their solidarity with Africa.” African CDC, the public health agency of the African Union, plays a key role in coordinating disease prevention and emergency response efforts across the continent. New Delhi has reiterated that it remains in close contact with African health authorities and stands ready to deploy subsequent tranches of medical and logistical assistance as the situation evolves. (ANI)