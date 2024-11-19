Breaking

Man dies After Being Hit by Tiper In South Kashmir’s Anantnag 

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by a tiper at Omoh Verninag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday morning.

Officials told that man was hit by a tiper this early morning near Omoh Verinag resulting his on spot death.

The driver of the vehicle fled from the spot after the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Moh Shafi Khan (45) son of Mohd Yaqoob Khan resident of Omoh Verinag.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)

You Might Also Like

Police arrest four persons involved in human trafficking in Budgam

Mark Zuckerberg launches ‘Chat Lock’ feature on WhatsApp to protect conversations

Asia Road Racing Championship 2023: Honda Racing India team gain points in final race of Round 5

Hindi neither ever competed nor will do with any other Indian language: Amit Shah

Need to get ready to deal with new dimensions of security threats like ‘cyber and information warfare’: Rajnath Singh

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article G20 Brazil declaration prioritises fight against hunger, poverty
Next Article Grandma was example of both courage and love : Rahul Gandhi on Former PM Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Authorities Enforce Ban on Minor Students Driving Vehicles in Kashmir 
Breaking
G20 Brazil summit calls for “comprehensive” ceasefires in Gaza, Lebanon; seeks “just, durable peace” in Ukraine war
Breaking
Grandma was example of both courage and love : Rahul Gandhi on Former PM Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary
Breaking
G20 Brazil declaration prioritises fight against hunger, poverty
Breaking