Man dies After Being Hit by Tiper In South Kashmir’s Anantnag 

A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by a tiper at Omoh Verninag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday morning.

Officials told that man was hit by a tiper this early morning near Omoh Verinag resulting his on spot death.

The driver of the vehicle fled from the spot after the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Moh Shafi Khan (45) son of Mohd Yaqoob Khan resident of Omoh Verinag.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)