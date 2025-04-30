Lt Gen Pratik Sharma takes over as new Northern Army chief

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma Wednesday took over as the new commander-in-chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Army Command, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), he is replacing Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar after his 15-month tenure in office.

The incumbent Lt General Suchindra Kumar retires on April 30 with an illustrious service of more than 30 years.

With an illustrious career spanning across three decades, Lt General Sharma is an infantry officer who has served in varied operational environments. He was a part of key operations such as operations Pawan, Meghdoot, Rakshak and Parakram.

Lt Gen Sharma has held key appointments, including Director General Military Operations, Military Secretary branch. He was also the Director General of Information Warfare at the newly institutionalised Information Directorate at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi—(KNO)