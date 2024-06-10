LG Sinha visits GMC Jammu & Narayana Hospital, Katra to enquire about the injured pilgrims

Jammu, June 10: The Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha on Monday met the injured pilgrims at Government Medical College, Jammu & Narayana Hospital, Katra and wished them a speedy recovery.

He also stated that ,”The entire nation stands firmly with the families of martyred pilgrims in this hour of grief.”

LG Manoj Sinha also has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next kin of pilgrims martyred in Reasi terror attack. He has also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those injured in the attack.