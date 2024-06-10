PM Modi assumes charge for 3rd time, signs first file to transfer PM Kisan Nidhi instalment to farmers

After he took oath for a third consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday began his day in office by authorising the release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi. The scheme will benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crore.

“Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come,” the Prime Minister said after signing the file at his office in South Bloc.

His previous two terms as Prime Minister have been marked by several key initiatives, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Housing for All, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, UDAN, and Make in India.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is likely to take place at 5 pm today.

On his arrival at his office at South Block here he was greeted with applause by the PMO staff w who lined up to greet him.

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.

Apart from his two terms as Prime Minister beginning in 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat, with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

Several leaders and State heads of neighborhood region and Indian Ocean region were invited to PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.’

He began his first term in office in 2014 in the presence of all Heads of State of SAARC nations. He invited BIMSTEC leaders at the start of the second term in 2019.

Along with the Prime Minister, 30 cabinet ministers, 36 Ministers of State, and 5 Ministers of State (independent charge) from the BJP and its allies also took oath at the ceremonial event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

The leaders who took oath as Cabinet Ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Manohar Lal, HD Kumaraswamy, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Virendra Kumar, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Pralhad Joshi, Jual Oram, Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Annpurna Devi, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, G Kishan Reddy, Chirag Paswan and C R Patil, among others.

The new Ministers of State include– Jitin Prasada, Shripad Yesso Naik, Pankaj Chaudhary, Krishan Pal Ramdas AthawaleRam Nath Thakur Nityanand Rai Anupriya Patel V. Somanna, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, SP Singh Baghel, Sushri Sobha Karandlaje, Kirtivardhan Singh, BL Verma, Shantanu Thakur, Suresh Gopi, L Murugan, Ajay Tamta, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Kamlesh Paswan, Bhagirath Choudhary, Satish Chandra Dubey, Sanjay Seth, Ravneet Singh, Durgadas Uikey, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Sukanta Majumdar, Savitri Thakur, Tokhan Sahu, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Harsh Malhotra, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, Murlidhar Mohol, George Kurian and Pabitra Margherita among others.

Additionally, the following were sworn in as Ministers of State (Independent Charge): Rao Inderjit Singh, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao and Jayant Chaudhary. (ANI)