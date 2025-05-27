DG CRPF visits Srinagar, takes stock of security and ops preparedne

G P Singh, DG CRPF visited Srinagar on Tuesday and reviewed the operational preparedness of the Central Reserve Police Force.

The DG, who is on a 03 day visit of the Valley, proceeded to 181 Bn, CRPF, Charar-e-Sharif shortly after landing in Srinagar. The DG, accompanied by Vitul Kumar, SDG Ops Dte, Rajesh Kumar, ADG J&K Zone, Vineet Brij Lal, IG, Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG, and Mitesh Jain, IG inspected 181 Battalion and deliberated upon the security scenario and Ops preparedness with the commanders on the ground.

In addition to the review of the overall security scenario, the DG’s visit also focuses on the readiness and preparations of the Force in the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.

The DG then interacted with the Jawans in a Sainik Sammelan and addressed their grievances. In his address, the DG lauded the personnel for their steadfast commitment to duty and their service to the Motherland. He also, expressed his confidence that the Force will continue to serve the Nation with zeal and valour.

Returning to Srinagar on the same day, the DG interacted with Range DIGs and Commanding Officers of 47 Battalions deployed in the valley in a conference that lasted more than 03 hours.