A 5-year-old boy fell victim to a leopard attack in Uri Baramulla on Wednesday afternoon.

Locals told GNS that one Junaid Hussain, son of Zambeer Hussain of Zamboor Pattan Uri was pounced upon and dragged away by the leopard to nearby forests, while he was outside his home.

The family and locals chased the leopard, however before they reached, the wild animal had left the minor boy in a pool of blood.

The minor boy was declared dead by doctors at SDH Uri. (GNS)