HRTC bus service trail made between Kaylong to Padum

Kargil, June 20: The Department of Transport, Government of Himachal Pradesh, commenced a trial bus service between Keylong and Padum, following a request by Er. Punchok Tashi, Executive Councilor of the Zanskar Development Authority.
This bus service between Manali to Padum would be in the interest of commuters like tourists, students and general public of Zanskar as HRTC is a commercially viable transport and fare would be reasonable as they successfully operate such bus service to Leh as well.
Er. Punchok Tashi conveyed his gratitude to Hon’ble Minister Transport HP Government and Rohan Thakur (IAS) MD HRTC for their personal intervention on the request.
After the opening of Padum Darcha road via Shingkunla, the people of Zanskar are more reliant on Himachal as they increase their trades and other activities besides tourism.

 

