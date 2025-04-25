Inter-School Football, Volleyball Competitions Witness Enthusiastic Participation Across Gbl

Srinagar, April 24: As part of its annual sports calendar, the Department of Youth Services and Sports Ganderbal has initiated Inter-School Zonal Level Football competitions for Boys and Girls under 17 years, paving the way for selection to the Inter-Zone District Level Football tournament. This effort is aimed at finalising the District team that will represent Ganderbal in the forthcoming Provincial Level Championships.

Zone Ganderbal kick-started the U-17 Boys Football competition at the Government College of Physical Education Gadoora, while the Girls’ matches were held at BHS Shallabug. In parallel, Zone Hariganiwan hosted a spirited U-17 Girls Football competition at BHSS Hariganiwan. A total of 36 young athletes participated in the matches, showcasing commendable energy and sportsmanship. Meanwhile, Zone Tullamulla conducted an Inter-School Zonal Level Volleyball tournament for U-17 Girls at BHSS Kurhama. A total of 56 students participated, with GHS Lar and BHSS Lar making it to the finals. In a thrilling contest, GHS Lar emerged victorious with a 2-1 set win. These events not only highlight the sporting talent across the district but also serve as a platform to foster discipline, teamwork, and healthy competition among students.