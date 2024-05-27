Breaking

KPDCL cashier arrested while taking Rs 9,000 bribe in Sopore: ACB

The Anti Corruption Bureau J&K on Monday arrested Mohd Shafi Bhat Sr.Assistant/ Cashier in the office of Executive Engineer, KPDCL Sub Transmission Division, Sopore red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 9000 from complainant for release of his security deposit.

A Spokesperson said, “Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint against Mohd Shafi Bhat Sr. Assistant/ Cashier in the office of the Executive Engineer, KPDCL, Sub Transmission Division Sopore, alleging therein the demand of bribe of ₹10,000 for release of security amount to the tune of ₹15560.”

“It was alleged  by the complainant in his complaint that he is running a Firm namely M/S Print Plus at Hazratbal Srinagar and in the year 2021 he had supplied stationary items and log books to the office of Executive Engineer, KPDCL, Sopore for which the Bill payment against the supplied items was made by the Department but the security deposit amount of ₹15,560 is pending with the KPDCL, Sopore”, he said.

He further alleged that he approached the Department for the release of security amount many times  but one  cashier Mohd. Shafi kept delaying same on one pretext or other and finally demanded ₹10000 as bribe from him for doing so and that he has collected proof against said cashier regarding demand of bribe. Under these circumstances he approached ACB with written complaint  requesting for legal action against Cashier for demand of bribe.

He said that as the contents of complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offence punishable under section 7 of the P.C Act 1988 (r/w its amendment Act 2018) by accused public servant namely Mohd Shafi, Cashier in the office of the Executive Engineer, KPDCL Sub Transmission Division Sopore  District Baramulla, accordingly a Case FIR No. 09/2024 under section 7 of the P.C Act 1988 (r/w its amendment Act 2018) was registered  against him at Police Station, Anti Corruption Bureau, Baramulla and investigations were initiated.

“During the course of investigations the accused public servant was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from complainant  by a specially constituted team of ACB headed by DySP rank officer. He  was immediately taken into custody after completing the legal formalities the bribe amount  was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses”, the spokesperson said.

Further investigations in the case is going on.

General public is hereby informed and requested to desist from paying bribe to any Govt servant and in case of any demand from any Govt servant, can immediately contact ACB on its given helpline number  9419678060 or e-mail on [email protected] for legal action.

