Anantnag, June 04 : Jammu and Kashmir National Conference’s Candidate, Mian Altaf Ahmad is leading from Anantnag Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency.

As per the latest ECI figures , Mian Altaf is leading with 22838 votes while as PDP’s Candidate and former Chief Minister of J&K, Mehbooba and JKAP’s Zaffar Iqbal Khan Manhas are trailing with 3783 and 4494 votes respectively.

Mian Altaf has maintained a lead of 18344 votes.