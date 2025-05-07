Kashmir

IUST observes' World Hand Hygiene Day'

Awantipora, May 06: Syed Mantaqui College of Nursing and Medical Technology, Islamic University of Science and Technology in collaboration with Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tral, conducted a series of awareness campaigns and educational outreach activities across schools in the Tral region on the eve of World Health Day. The programs were held at Hamdania High School Tral, Government Middle School Amirabad Tral, and Government High School Tral.

The day is globally observed under the World Health Organizations (WHO) campaign to promote hand hygiene in healthcare and community settings. The outreach programs were conducted on the theme “Clean Hands are Within Reach,” focused on reinforcing the significance of regular hand washing to prevent infections, especially among school-aged children.

The activities included interactive awareness sessions led by nursing students, emphasizing the vital role of hand hygiene. Creative competitions such as poster-making and slogan-writing saw active participation from students, helping reinforce the cleanliness message in an engaging manner. Educational pamphlets were also distributed among schoolchildren to support long-term awareness.

The campaign witnessed participation from hundreds of students and school staff, and enhancing their knowledge of hygiene practices.

