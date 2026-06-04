B’la woman detained under PSA for alleged anti-national activities

Named in multiple UAPA, IPC cases; shifted to District Jail Bhaderwah: Police

Idrees Bukhtiyar

Srinagar, Jun 03: Police in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have detained a woman under the provisions of the Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978, citing her alleged involvement in activities considered prejudicial to the security of the Union Territory.

According to police, Haseena Begum, wife of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat and a resident of Sheeri in Baramulla’s Narvaw area, was taken into preventive custody following the execution of a detention order issued by the District Magistrate, Baramulla.

The detention order, numbered 07/DMB/PSA/2026, was issued after authorities reviewed her alleged role in activities linked to public order and security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the detainee was named in several criminal cases registered at different police stations across Kashmir. These include FIR No. 281/2019 at Handwara Police Station under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other sections of law; FIR No. 58/2021 at Handwara Police Station related to alleged damage to public property and sabotage; FIR No. 151/2021 at Bandipora Police Station under various sections of the UAPA and the IPC; and FIR No. 58/2022 at Sopore Police Station involving charges including attempt to murder and arson.

During the course of investigations, police said evidence emerged indicating her alleged association with anti-national elements and involvement in activities aimed at disrupting public order and security.

Following the execution of the PSA warrant, Begum was shifted to District Jail Bhaderwah under security arrangements.

In a statement, Baramulla Police said the action underscores its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the district and reiterated that legal and preventive measures would continue against individuals found involved in activities detrimental to public order and stability.