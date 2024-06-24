J&K BJP leaders pay tributes to Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Jammu, June 23: Former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and former State President of Bharatiya Janata Party (Jammu & Kashmir), Shamsher Singh Manhas on Sunday paid tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary.

Singh was accompanied by party colleagues and the event was presided over by Mandal President Suresh Khajuria.

In his address, Manhas said Dr Mukherjee achieved martyrdom for the cause of integrating Kashmir with the rest of India. “He was detained for 45 days for violating Article 370, which required Indians to seek a permit to enter Kashmir. His death in prison sent shockwaves across the country, ultimately leading to the end of the Permit System. The slogan of that period was “Nahi Chalengey ek desh mein do Vidhan, do pradhan our do nishan” (We won’t allow two governments, two leaders, and two flags in one country),” he said.

Ashok Singh Manhas recalled Dr Mukherjee as a veteran politician, respected by friends and foes alike for his knowledge and forthrightness. “Dr Mukherjee outshone all other ministers in the cabinet except perhaps Pandit Nehru by his erudition and culture. India lost a great son at a very early stage of Independence,” he said.

Sukhdev Singh Jamwal, BJP State Executive Member, spoke about Dr Syama’s courage as a Member of Parliament and President of Bharatiya Jana Sangh. “Dr Mukherjee told then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Parliament that he would either protect the Constitution or die,” he said.

He added, “Without a permit, Dr Mukherjee went to Jammu and Kashmir, where he was arrested by Sheikh Abdullah’s government. He was pronounced dead a few days later. He became the first Indian to sacrifice his life for the unity and integrity of the country.”