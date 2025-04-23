Iran condemns terrorist attack in Pahalgam, calls it violation of international norms

Iran’s Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaei on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu anad Kashmir.

In an official statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that Baqaei described this heinous act as a grave crime.

“Iran’s Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the city of Pahalgam, India, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of Indian nationals as well as citizens of other countries,” the statement said.

Baqaei said that the crime was in flagrant violation of all international legal and humanitarian norms.

“Esmail Baqaei described this heinous act as a grave crime, in flagrant violation of all international legal and humanitarian norms. He expressed heartfelt sympathy with the families of the victims, while extending condolences to the government and people of India and wishing a swift recovery for the injured,” the statement read.

Baqaei urged for heightened cooperation at international levels to combat the acts of terrorism.

“Baqaei reiterated the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in unequivocally condemning all forms and manifestations of terrorism. He also underscored the urgent need to further strengthen cooperation and coordination at regional and international levels in order to prevent and combat terrorism, and to ensure the prosecution and punishment of its perpetrators and sponsors,” the statement read.

Condolences have poured in from several nations after the attack.

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann expressed his condolences on Wednesday to the people who became victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

“We strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam. We are deeply saddened, our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones. My sincere condolences to the people of India.”

Meanwhile, as the country mourns the tragic death of innocent tourists, the coffins carrying the victims of the terror attack were brought to the Srinagar airport. Several state government representatives have arrived in Srinagar to facilitate the return home of victims and tourists from their respective states. (ANI)