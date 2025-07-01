ACB Finds Irregularities In Recruitment Process In Fire and Emergency Services Dept J&K 

Anti Corruption Bureau J&K on Tuesday said that it have found irregularities in recruitment process in Fire and Emergency Services Department J&K.

In a handout to GNS, a Spokesman for ACB said that this is for the information of general public and in particular for the aggrieved aspirants of Fire and Emergency Services Department J&K. Based on complaint about irregularities in the recruitment process of Fireman and Fireman Drivers in 2020, the Anti Corruption Bureau J&K through P/S Central ACB J&K conducted verification into the matter where certain irregularities were found in the recruitment process and certain candidates were wrongly selected. Based on the findings of the verification, a formal case FIR No. 01/2025 was registered in P/S Central ACB J&K on 01/01/2025. There are several allegations which need in-depth investigation and is time consuming. Some of the facts which lead to delay in the completion in the investigation are identification of wrongly selected candidate and study of their bank transaction history to identify the money trail so that they can properly be linked in the instant case.

The spokesman further stated that identification of touts/middleman through whom the money of the wrongly selected candidates has routed and study of the bank transaction history of such touts to identify the forward money trail, so that the culprits at the highest level can be identified.

The recruitment process under question was a huge process whereunder around 700 candidates have been selected as such large volumes of records are to be scrutinized properly to identify the wrongly selected candidates and the other culprits and the modus-operandi used.

All these processes are tedious and time consuming and are to be meticulously taken.

However, the Anti Corruption Bureau J&K is vigorously working on it and are committed to deliver justice by identifying all the irregularities in the said recruitment process and complete the investigation in the instant case at an earliest, reads the statement.(GNS)