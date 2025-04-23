Breaking

Pahalgam Terror Attack: CM Omar Abdullah calls cabinet meeting at 6 pm today

Agencies
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called an emergency cabinet meeting at 6 pm today in view of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead and many injured.

Sources said that the meeting will be held at Omar Abdullah’s Gupkar residence today evening.

They said that the meeting will discuss several issues arising in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack.

26 tourists including a local horse rider were killed after terrorists opened fire at a group of tourists in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon—(KNO)

