IMFA celebrates world dance day

Srinagar, Jammu 28: The Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA), University of Jammu, Monday cel-ebrated the World Dance Day with great enthusiasm and artistic fervour. The event was graced by eminent personalities, including Prof. Meena Sharma, Chairperson, Utsaah–The Clubs, Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Registrar, University of Jammu, Prof. Sohaib Malik, Principal IMFA and Dr. Naseeb Singh Manhas.

The programme began with a heartfelt tribute to Padma Vibhushan Guru Kumudini Lakhia for her matchless contribution to the field of Kathak, who passed away recently at the age of 93. The cele-bration commenced with a soulful ‘Tarana’ presented by the students Saba Majid, a proud alumna of the dance department, IMFA and Ritika. The students’ vibrant performances set the tone for the day’s festivities. Pragya, Akshita, and Radhika, second-semester students of the dance department, captivated the audience with a unique Dogri-Kathak fusion, beautifully blending regional flavour with classical dance. Following this, the final-year students showcased their prowess with a brilliant Kathak performance on Bandish, which was highly appreciated by everyone present.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a ‘Tarana’ by Saba and Ritika, composed and sung by none other than Pandit Birju Maharaj and choreographed by Dr. Priya Dutta, Head of the dance department, IMFA. Their performance was a heartfelt tribute to the Kathak legend. All the esteemed guests praised the meticulous efforts of Dr. Priya Dutta and her dedicated team for organising such a vibrant and soulful celebration. They lauded the department’s commitment to nurturing young tal-ents and promoting Indian classical arts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Registrar, University of Jammu, appreciated the efforts of the department and congratulated all the faculty members for organising such a wonderful show. Prof. Meena Sharma also commended the department’s efforts, while Dr. Naseeb Singh Manhas emphasized that such events connect us deeply with our heritage and traditions, encouraging that similar experiments should be undertaken in the future as well. The welcome address was delivered by Prof. Sohaib Malik, Principal, IMFA, who congratulated the dance department for the successful organisation of the event. The programme was anchored expertly by Rajkumar Behrupia, whose lively anchoring added a special charm to the proceedings. The entire arrangements were efficiently managed by Vijay Kumar. Faculty members present on the occasion included Dr. Sumit Madan, Dr. Roshi Shaminotra, Bindu Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Rajkumar Behrupia, Dr. Sujata Rajput, Prabhat Bali, Shivani Kapoor, Amit Anand, Mohit Kumar and Chander Dhari Kesar.