Hatiwara Boat Capsize Incident: Bodies of two UP labourer fished out from Jhelum

Javid Sofi
Javid Sofi
Bodies of both the missing labourers from Lakhimapur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh have been fished out from Jhelum by a search team near Hatiwara in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Tehsildar Pampore informed Rising Kashmir that one body was fished out on Monday evening and other on Tuesday.

He said that after performing lego-medical formalities both the bodies will be dispatched to their native places by the district administration.

Eight labourers from UP had drowned in Jhelum at Hatiwara village of Pulwama  on 8 May after a boat carrying them capsized near the midpoint of the river.

Six labourers were rescued while two labourers, Ravi Kumar, 23, and Himanshu, 20, were missing.

Authorities had immediately started a search operation pressing inflatable rubber boats, special divers and civil volunteers into service.

The body of Ravi was fished out after six days while that of Himanshu after 7 days.

