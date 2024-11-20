Breaking

Handwara Police seize vehicle worth over Rs 8 lakh linked to drug trafficking in Kupwara

In a crackdown on drug trafficking, the Handwara Police seized a vehicle allegedly purchased with proceeds from illegal drug activities in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The confiscated vehicle, worth Rs 8.90 lakh, belonged to Javed Ahmad Mir, a resident of Dardsun Kralpora in Kupwara district.

According to an official police release, “A vehicle valued at Rs 8.90 Lakhs, belonging to a drug peddler identified as Javed Ahmad Mir, resident of Dardsun Kralpora, Kupwara, has been confiscated under Section 68(f)(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985.”

“This action is linked to Case FIR No. 173/2024 registered under Sections 8/21-29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Handwara. Investigations revealed that the vehicle was illegally acquired using proceeds from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances,” said the release.

The release further said that the attachment of the vehicle demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the JK Police in tackling the drug menace and curbing illicit activities in the region.

This proactive measure has been lauded by the local population, who have appreciated the police’s efforts in ensuring a drug-free society.

“Handwara Police reiterate their dedication to protecting the community and urge citizens to support their endeavours by reporting any suspicious activities related to drugs or other crimes,” it said.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

 

 

