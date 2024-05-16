Breaking

Fire breaks out at grid station in Udhampur, dousing efforts underway

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read

A fire broke out at a grid station in the Battal Ballian industrial area of Udhampur district on Thursday.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were deployed to the site and operations started to douse the blaze.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prahlad Sharma said, “As soon as we received the information, SHO reached the spot. The efforts to douse the fire are underway. There is oil stock and big transformers are also placed inside the station.”
Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 15, a major fire broke out in the Bali-Tirshi block of Udhampur Forest Range in the early hours of Wednesday, Forest Department officials said.

The reason for the fire in the Bali-Tirshi block of Udhampur Forest Range is yet to be ascertained, they said. (ANI)

 

