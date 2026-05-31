Father Jumps Into Lidder River to Save Son, Goes Missing in Pahalgam

Pahalgam, May 31: A 42-year-old man from Srinagar is feared to have drowned in the Lidder River after he jumped into the water to rescue his son near the Langanbal area of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday, officials said.

The missing man has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir and a resident of Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar.

He was employed as an air-conditioner mechanic in the private sector.

According to officials and local sources, Mir had travelled to Pahalgam with his family on a leisure trip.

The family was reportedly taking photographs along the bank of the Lidder River near the Kolahoi Green Hotel in Langanbal when his son, Fahad, accidentally slipped into the fast-flowing stream.

Witnesses said Mir immediately jumped into the river in an attempt to save the child.

However, he reportedly lost his footing and was swept away .

Local residents present at the scene managed to rescue the boy safely. Mir, however, went missing in the river and is feared drowned.

Following the incident, authorities launched a search and rescue operation. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), assisted by local rafting teams and volunteers, are conducting extensive searches in an effort to trace the missing man.