CM Omar Would Settle for Reduced Status Rather Than Relinquish Power: LOP Sunil Sharma

Srinagar, May 31: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Kumar Sharma, on Sunday ruled out the possibility of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stepping down from office, saying the National Conference leadership would continue to hold on to power regardless of the constitutional status of the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Sharma said Abdullah would not resign even if Jammu and Kashmir were granted a status lower than that of a Union Territory, provided his official position and protocol remained unaffected.“Even if Jammu and Kashmir is reduced to the level of a Hill Council and Omar Abdullah is made an executive councillor, he would still not resign.

The Abdullah family has never shown any inclination to give up power,” Sharma said.The BJP leader alleged that the Abdullah family had prioritised political power over public interests and claimed that the National Conference leadership was unwilling to relinquish office under any circumstances.

Sharma also took a swipe at the National Conference’s stand on the restoration of statehood, alleging that the party’s primary concern was retaining political privileges rather than securing constitutional rights for Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the National Conference and the PDP, he accused the two regional parties of pursuing politics aimed at keeping their respective leaderships in power.

His remarks come ahead of a meeting convened by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with National Conference legislators.

Sharma claimed the meeting was being held to prevent internal differences within the party from becoming public, though he did not elaborate on the nature of the alleged disagreements.(KNS).