Revenue Dept Shopian bids adieu to Abdul Rashid Malla

Shopian, May 30: Revenue Department Shopian on Saturday organised a farewell function in honour of Abdul Rashid Malla, Senior Assistant, SDM Office Zainapora, on his retirement from government service after attaining superannuation.

The function was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Shopian, Dr. Nasir Ahmad lone, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shopian, Shakoor Ahmad Dar, SDM Zainapora, Bilal Ahmad, tehsildars, officials of the Revenue Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the officers and employees appreciated the sincere and dedicated services rendered by Abdul Rashid Malla during his long tenure in the Revenue Department.

They described him as a hardworking, honest, and cooperative officer who carried out his duties with commitment and professionalism.

The speakers highlighted his valuable contribution to the department and wished him good health, happiness, and success in his post-retirement life.

On the occasion, mementos and tokens of appreciation were presented to Abdul Rashid Malla in recognition of his dedicated services.

In his address, Abdul Rashid Malla thanked the colleagues for their support and cooperation throughout his career.