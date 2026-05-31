Transport Commissioner felicitates CBSE toppers

Jammu, May 30: Transport Commissioner J&K, Vishesh Mahajan, attended a felicitation programme at a coaching institute in Jammu as the chief guest and honoured students for their performance in the CBSE Class 12 examinations.

The Transport Commissioner congratulated the students for their hard work and success. He encouraged them to remain focused, work with dedication and pursue their future goals. He interacted with the students and shared guidance on career opportunities, personal growth and facing challenges.

Vishesh Mahajan also appreciated the efforts of the institute for their contribution towards students’ academic development.

Those felicitated include Diya Rakesh, Ananya Slathia and Arham Jain.