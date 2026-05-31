DLSA G’bal conducts awareness program on NALSA Scheme

Ganderbal, May 30: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal, in collaboration with the Sind Forest Division Ganderbal, organized an awareness programme on the NALSA Scheme for Access to Justice for Victims of Human-Wildlife Conflict, 2025 at Conference Hall of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Sind Forest Division Ganderbal.

The programme was conducted under the Supervision of Abdul Nasir, Chairman, DLSA Ganderbal and under the guidance of Sheikh Babar Hussain, Secretary, DLSA Ganderbal.

The programme was organized with the objective of sensitizing participants about the provisions and benefits of the NALSA Scheme for Access to Justice for Victims of Human-Wildlife Conflict, 2025, which aims to provide legal assistance, facilitate access to compensation and rehabilitation measures, and ensure effective legal support to affected persons and their families.

The programme commenced with an inaugural address by Iqbal Rasool, Divisional Forest Officer, Sind Forest Division Ganderbal, who highlighted the increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict and emphasized the importance of forest conservation, protection of wildlife habitats, and public awareness to minimize such conflicts.

He observed that destruction of forests and natural habitats often compels wild animals to move towards human habitations, resulting in increased human-wildlife interactions.

He appreciated the initiative of DLSA Ganderbal in creating awareness regarding the legal rights and remedies available to victims.

Tanveer Ashraf and Shaheena Ali, Assistant Legal Aid Defence Counsels, informed the participants about the NALSA Scheme for Access to Justice for Victims of Human-Wildlife Conflict, 2025 and explained the procedure for seeking compensation and legal assistance.

They highlighted the ex-gratia relief available in cases of death, permanent incapacitation, grievous injuries, and minor injuries resulting from human-wildlife conflict.

The participants were also informed about the documents required for compensation claims, including medical records, postmortem reports, FIRs, photographs, and other relevant records.

Awareness material was distributed among the participants. They further highlighted the role of DLSA in providing free legal aid, facilitating access to compensation and rehabilitation measures, and assisting victims and their families in availing the benefits of various welfare schemes.

The participants were also informed about the mandate of the Legal Services Authorities under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, and various welfare schemes implemented by NALSA for vulnerable and marginalized sections of society.

The participants appreciated the joint initiative of DLSA Ganderbal and Sind Forest Division Ganderbal and observed that such awareness programmes are highly beneficial for the public as they create awareness about legal rights, compensation mechanisms, and the remedies available to victims of human-wildlife conflict.

The programme concluded with a collective resolve to strengthen awareness, environmental conservation, and legal empowerment of communities affected by human-wildlife conflict, thereby ensuring greater access to justice and welfare benefits.

Among others present on the occasion were Range Officers of Sind Forest Division Ganderbal, along with officials of the Forest Department and members of the public.