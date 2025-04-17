“Farooq has always been with Delhi”: Former RAW chief AS Dulat defends his book, “The Chief Minister and the Spy”

Former RAW chief AS Dulat on Thursday came out in defence of his latest book, “The Chief Minister and the Spy”, amidst controversy surrounding its portrayal of Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Dulat emphasised that his book is “full of praise” for the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and contains “nothing against him”.

Dulat clarified that his book is an appreciation, not a critique, of Farooq Abdullah’s politics. He highlighted Farooq’s alleged willingness to work with Delhi and described him as an “ultimate nationalist”.

Dulat also mentioned Mehbooba Mufti, saying she knows the National Conference is the main party in Kashmir.

“I have said this over and over again that Farooq has always been with Delhi, Farooq has always been with India. He is the ultimate nationalist. What is the doubt in it? …The National Conference is the main party in Kashmir. Mehbooba ji knows that. There was a time when I used to ask Mufti sahib, ‘ Why doesn’t he join the National Conference? ‘This book is in praise of Dr Farooq,” said the former RAW chief.

The book’s contents have sparked debate, with some opposition parties interpreting it as revealing hidden political negotiations. Dulat, however, dismisses claims that Farooq Abdullah privately backed the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370, calling such reports “absolutely misquoted.”

The controversy has elicited reactions from various leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Some, like Sajad Lone, find Dulat’s claims credible given his close association with Farooq Abdullah, while others, such as Waheed Para, demand clarification from the National Conference. Tanvir Sadiq, a National Conference spokesperson, accuses Dulat of attempting to create controversy to boost book sales

Earlier today, AS Dulat dismissed claims that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had supported the abrogation of Article 370, stressing that the leader was deeply pained by the move and had never been taken into confidence by the Centre.

Speaking to ANI on whether his and Abdullah’s friendship has been impacted, Dulat emphasised, “Friendships don’t end just because someone said something frivolous. This book is not about Article 370; rather, it’s an appreciation of Farooq Abdullah, the great man.”

“I am confident that he will definitely attend the book launch tomorrow. If he doesn’t come, it will be his own decision, but I had spoken to him about 10-15 days ago, and he had said that he would come,” Dulat said. (ANI)