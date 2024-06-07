Breaking

Er. Rashid Bail Plea: NIA Seeks More Time To File Response

2 Min Read

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday sought more time from a Delhi Court to file its objections in a bail plea moved by Abdul Rashid Sheikh, aka Er. Rashid – the winning candidate from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

The Patiala House Court had on Thursday sought response of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the bail plea, after the former legislator moved the court to seek bail.

The NIA, as learnt, has sought more time from the Court to file its response/objections. “Even as the Court allowed the application of NIA and deferred the next hearing to June 18, the Counsel contesting the case on behalf of Er. Rashid was in the meanwhile given the relaxation to move an urgent application if at all the Oath notification is announced by or before June 18,” told a party insider to GNS.

Notably, Er. Rashid, currently lodged at Tihar Jail for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case, emerged victorious from north Kashmir’s Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. Bagging 472481 votes, Er. defeated his nearest rival Omar Abdullah by a margin of 204142 votes.

The parleys between the NDA partners are seemingly in a final phase and as such the Oath taking ceremony for the eighteenth Lok Sabha is expected to be announced in a matter of few days. (GNS)

