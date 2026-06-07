Indian army soldier dies after accidental fall during Operation Sheruwali in Rajouri

Rajouri , June 7 : In a tragic incident during Operation Sheruwali in the Gambhir Mughlan-Dorimal area of Manjakote sector in Rajouri district, an Indian Army jawan lost his life after accidentally slipping from a rock.

According to sources, the soldier was moving through the rugged and challenging mountainous terrain during the anti-terror operation when he lost his footing and fell from a rocky slope, sustaining serious injuries.

He was immediately evacuated for medical treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries. Operation Sheruwali, which has entered its 16th day, continues in the dense forests and difficult terrain of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal areas as security forces intensify efforts to track down suspected terrorists hiding in the region.

The operation was launched following intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists in the region.

Officials said the move aims to trap the suspects within the designated zones while search teams intensify their operations.

On May 28, heavy firing and shelling erupted in Rajouri’s Dorimal forest area as Operation Sheruwali reached a critical stage, with security forces tightening the cordon to neutralise suspected militants hiding in the dense terrain.

According to officials, a massive deployment of security forces, along with additional reinforcements and logistical support, was rushed to the encounter site to ensure a “strong and impenetrable cordon” and to prevent any attempt by militants to escape through the thick forest cover.

The operation is being carried out on a large scale, with officials stating that “every possible effort” is being made to neutralise the hiding militants. The entire area remains under strict security surveillance as search and combing operations continue deep inside the forest belt. (ANI)