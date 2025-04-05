Breaking

“Know our jurisdiction”: CM’s Adviser Nasir Aslam after LG’s remark on transfer row

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s adviser Nasir Aslam Wani Saturday said that the government wants that business rules and limitations under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 should be followed.

He made the remarks after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that he acted responsibly and entirely within the domain defined by Reorganization Act over transfer of 48 JKAS officers recently.

Nasir Aslam said that the government also knows its jurisdiction.

“We also want that the business rules and limitations defined under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 should be followed,” he said—(KNO)

