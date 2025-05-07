Akali Dal condemns Pakistan’s “attack” on Poonch Gurudwara, says three killed in incident

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has strongly condemned “the inhuman attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch.”

In a social media post on X, condemning the “inhuman attack,” Badal stated that three Gursikhs have lost their lives.

As per Badal’s office, the deceased have been identified as Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh and Ranjit Singh.

The SAD leader expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and demanded an adequate compensation to support them in their time of grief.

The social media post reads, “Strongly condemn the inhuman attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, in which three innocent Gursikhs, including Bhai Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh and Bhai Ranjit Singh lost their lives. The Shiromani Akali Dal expresses complete solidarity with the families of the deceased Gursikhs and prays for peace for the departed and courage for their friends and loved ones. We demand that the martyrs be honored for their sacrifice and that the bereaved families receive adequate compensation to support them in their time of grief. The Sikhs have always been, and will continue to be, the sword arm of the country. We stand like a rock with our armed forces. Although the Shiromani Akali Dal and our country stand for peace, if our honor is challenged by the enemy, we need no reminder to fulfill our patriotic duties.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also condemned the incident stating that targeting the common people is completely wrong. He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

“There has been news of a bomb attack by Pakistan on a Gurdwara Sahib located near the LOC in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. In this attack, a Ragi Singh Bhai Amrik Singh, Amarjit Singh, Ranjit Singh and Ruby Kaur have died. Where prayers are offered for the well-being of all, such an attack is highly condemnable. Targeting the common people is completely wrong. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. It is a prayer to Guru Sahib that He may place the departed souls at His feet and give strength to the families to bear this unbearable pain,” Chief Minister Mann posted on X.

After Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army continued its series of ceasefire violations by targeting civilian areas in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Officials said the shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.

Visuals from the scene showed damaged civilian infrastructure, shattered window panes, cracked walls, and debris scattered across the lanes of the village.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also held an emergency meeting with officials over the current situation in border areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Union Cabinet meeting following the Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of the day. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the other members of the cabinet regarding Operation Sindoor during the meeting.

India launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of Wednesday in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan’s undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi’s most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)