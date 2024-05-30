Breaking

DM Jammu orders magisterial inquiry into Akhnoor accident

A bus accident occurred near Akhnoor today, involving a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh heading towards Shiv Khori.

District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya said that 22 persons have died in this mishap.
Presently, 57 injured are under treatment at GMC Jammu and at SDH Akhnoor.
Furthermore, the District Magistrate has initiated a magisterial inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident. ADM Jammu shall submit a report within 7 days in this regard.
The district administration is closely monitoring the treatment of the injured and is in communication with the authorities of Hathras and Aligarh, the native places of the passengers.

