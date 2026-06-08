Div Com Kashmir Reviews Monsoon Preparedness, Flood Mitigation Measures Across Valley

Directs districts to update disaster response plans, strengthen emergency infrastructure and ensure round-the-clock readiness.

Srinagar, June 8: With the monsoon season approaching, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to assess flood mitigation measures, disaster preparedness, and emergency response readiness across Kashmir Valley districts.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, senior officials of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Irrigation Department, and other concerned officers.

During the review, the Divisional Commissioner evaluated district-wise preparedness, including the updating of the India Disaster Resource Network (IDRN) inventory, formulation of contingency plans, availability of rescue shelters, identification of flood-prone and low-lying areas, communication shadow zones, and the deployment of satellite communication equipment with field officers.

Officials also briefed the meeting on the status of operational helipads, rescue boats, dewatering pumps, awareness programmes, and mock drills conducted to strengthen emergency response capabilities.

Emphasising proactive planning, Garg directed all Deputy Commissioners to replenish critical resources and ensure timely updating of the IDRN portal with details of rescue equipment and other essential assets. He also stressed the need for District Emergency Operation Centres to function round the clock and called for comprehensive contingency plans to facilitate swift rescue operations during emergencies.

To improve coordination among response agencies, the Divisional Commissioner instructed district administrations to share the geographical coordinates of all operational helipads with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF, Police, and the Army.

Special directions were issued to the district administrations of Ganderbal and Anantnag to undertake Yatra-specific disaster management preparations aimed at ensuring the safety of pilgrims during the upcoming pilgrimage season.

The Divisional Commissioner also asked the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla to expedite the process of land allotment for a permanent SDRF deployment at Gulmarg to enhance emergency response capabilities in the tourist destination.

Additionally, Garg urged all Deputy Commissioners to convene meetings of their respective District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to strengthen inter-departmental coordination, optimise resource utilisation, and sensitise stakeholders about disaster preparedness and response mechanisms.

He reiterated the importance of a coordinated and efficient response framework to effectively deal with any flood-related emergencies during the forthcoming monsoon season.