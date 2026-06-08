National

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Relief Following Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Mishap

ByRK NEWS

Jun 8, 2026

New Delhi, June 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he was saddened by the incident and noted that local authorities were providing all possible assistance to those affected.“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims and their families. An ex-gratia amount of Rs. 2 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased person, while those injured in the incident will receive Rs. 50,000.

The circumstances leading to the mishap are yet to be officially detailed. Authorities are expected to conduct an inquiry into the incident, while rescue and relief measures continue at the site.

By RK NEWS

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