Div Com Jammu visits Poonch; Reviews preparedness for 6th phase of LS elections 2024

RK Online Desk
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday visited Poonch to review the preparedness for the polling being held in the border district on May 25 under the 6th phase of Lok Sabha General Elections. The District Poonch is part of the Rajouri- Anantnag

Chairing a meeting with district officers, the Div Com reviewed the arrangements for dispatching of poll parties, setting up of collection centres, provision of vehicles and other logistics for seamless conduct of polling.

The Div Com directed the officers to ensure all preparations are made well in advance. He called for meticulous planning and coordination among the departments involved in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the Div Com conducted on-spot inspection of the strong room, election cell, and a sample polling booth to assess the ground-level preparedness. He instructed the concerned officials to ensure all the necessary arrangements at the polling stations.

Besides polling preparedness, the Div Com also reviewed Law and Order situation and security arrangements in the district.

