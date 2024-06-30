Director YSS reviews sports activities in Gurez

Gurez, June 29: Director Youth Services and Sports JK Subash C Chhibber on his visit to picturesque Gurez took a detailed review of the Sports and allied activities being carried out by the Department of YSS in the area.

He also discussed with the officers and officials of different Government Departments and local populace about the possibilities of developing high class sports infrastructure for the youth of the area.

While emphasizing on the importance of sports he said that sports is the best antidote and has the power to keep youth away from drugs and other detrimental activities. “Government is committed to promote healthy habits in people and it’s heartwarming to see youth engaging in numerous sports and recreational activities across the UT” Director YSS added. He also appreciated the unique topography of the Gurez valley and made a special mention about the impressive talent of the Gurez youth.

Expressing commitment of the current dispensation to nurturing sports talent in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir, he said that efforts are on to make J&K sports hub and our youth are proving their mettle in National and International Sports competitions.

He attended various sports activities conducted by the Youth Services and Sports Development in the Bandipora and distributed prizes and mementos among the participants. Chhibber expressed his satisfaction on the overall working of the Department and hoped that the YSS field staff would continue the same spirit and professional enthusiasm in transforming energies of the youth in the best possible manner.