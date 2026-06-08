Digital Boom and the Need for Digital Literacy

Smartphones in every hand, but knowledge in whose mind?

HAFEEZ MUGHAL

The story of Kashmir’s digital age is being told through statistics. Officials proudly cite the number of mobile connections, data subscribers, and smartphone users. Telecom companies celebrate their market penetration from Lal Chowk to Lolab. On paper, the Valley looks wired, buzzing, and future-ready. But step away from the rhetoric and another, uncomfortable truth stares us in the face: Kashmir has become a valley of screens without becoming a society of digitally literate citizens.

We have confused ownership of a device with ownership of knowledge. A smartphone in a Kashmiri hand today can access the world’s best universities, libraries, markets, and institutions. Yet, in far too many homes, it is reduced to a toy for endless scrolling, unverified forwards, and fleeting entertainment. In a conflict-ridden, politically sensitive, and emotionally charged place like Kashmir, this gap between technology and understanding is not a minor policy flaw—it is a dangerous fault line.

Digital literacy is not the ability to install an app, open YouTube, or forward a clip. It is the discipline to question the source before believing a post, the courage to distinguish fact from propaganda, the awareness to protect one’s privacy, and the skill to actually use technology for education, employment, and empowerment. Can our youth confidently fill out an online scholarship form without help? Can our parents check the authenticity of a medical claim circulating on WhatsApp? Can our traders market their products beyond the local bazaar using digital tools? By these fundamental measures, our progress is shallow.

Kashmir’s digital journey has been repeatedly broken by shutdowns, slow speeds, and sudden bans. A generation of students has grown up preparing for competitive exams on throttled networks, depending on PDFs that take all night to download, attending “online classes” where the screen freezes more than it moves. Entrepreneurs in IT, e-commerce, or even basic online services have learnt to live with the fear that a single order can erase their visibility overnight. When access itself is treated as a privilege, where is the space to build confidence, curiosity, and competence?

The education system has failed to rise to this challenge. Computer labs, where they exist, often serve as showpieces for inspection rather than serious centres of learning. Many schools still treat computer education as an optional extra, not a core life skill. Our syllabus remains locked in the past; our teaching methods rarely engage with the realities of an algorithm-driven world. We produce children who can navigate the latest social media interface within hours, but who struggle to write a formal email, create a simple presentation, or verify a piece of trending “news” through credible sources.

There is also a social cost to our digital unpreparedness. In conservative and rural belts, the smartphone is both a status symbol and a source of fear. Parents are alarmed by addiction, late-night chats, and exposure to a chaotic online universe they themselves do not understand. Their response often swings between total surveillance and total neglect.

Meanwhile, the online Kashmiri space is being flooded with half-truths, rumours, and cleverly packaged manipulation. A doctored video here, a provocative voice note there, an unverified “breaking news” alert in some nameless group and within minutes, tempers rise, panic spreads, and public trust erodes. In such an ecosystem, digital illiteracy is not an individual weakness; it becomes a collective hazard. A society that cannot read the digital world critically is a society that can be misled, provoked, and polarised at will.

And yet, despite all this, Kashmir is not without hope. Across the Valley, young men and women are using the internet to do what older institutions have refused or failed to do: tell their own stories, showcase their talents, and reach beyond the siege of geography. Artists sell their work through Instagram, artisans find buyers outside the Valley, students join global classrooms, and local journalists and commentators use digital platforms to question power and amplify ground realities. These are the glimpses of what a truly digitally literate Kashmir could become confident, critical, and connected on its own terms.

The question is whether the State, society, and institutions are willing to match this energy with vision. “Digital India” slogans mean little if Kashmir’s schools continue to treat digital skills as optional. We need a serious, region-specific digital literacy mission: in schools and colleges, in mohalla centres and masjids, in panchayat ghars and marketplaces. Training in Urdu and Kashmiri must reach students, teachers, parents, shopkeepers, and even senior citizens who are being pushed online for banking, health, and government services without any real hand-holding.

Big telecom and tech companies that profit from every recharge and every handset sold in the Valley cannot pretend neutrality. They, too, have an obligation to invest in awareness, safety tools, and helplines tailored to our context. Universities must integrate digital skills across disciplines, not confine them to computer departments. And Kashmiri media, including this newspaper, must treat digital literacy as a public-interest priority—fact-checking rigorously and educating readers about online risks and opportunities.

Kashmir today stands at a crossroads: young in age, restless in spirit, and surrounded by a digital universe that can either deepen its wounds or help it heal and grow. Counting smartphones and data users as signs of progress is a convenient illusion. The real test is harder and more urgent: Can we build a Kashmir where every new connection is matched by a new understanding?

If we fail, we will raise a generation that is forever online but rarely informed, constantly connected but easily controlled. If we succeed, we will turn the same devices into tools of dignity, livelihood, and voice. The choice is ours, and the time to act is running out.

(The author is lecturer in HED and a debater)