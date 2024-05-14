Kashmir

DHSK visits health facilities in Pulwama, B’la

RK News
RK News
Srinagar, May 13:  Director of Health Services Kashmir Mondi undertook a comprehensive visit to several health facilities across Pulwama and Baramulla districts.

During the visit, a thorough inspection was conducted to assess the quality of services being provided to the people.

Accompanied by the Chief Medical Officer and Block Medical Officers of the respective districts, the Director interacted with both the staff and patients, gaining valuable insights into the operational dynamics and patient experience within these facilities.

Of significant note, a high-level team from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, is scheduled to visit these facilities to evaluate their National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) status.

Emphasizing the importance of providing best possible healthcare services, the Director stressed upon the need for maintaining impeccable cleanliness standards within the hospitals. This commitment to quality service delivery reflects the ongoing efforts of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir to ensure the well-being of the community.

During his visit director Health Services Kashmir visited PHC Wuyan and PHC Khrew in Pulwama district and PHC Kunzar and Health and wellness center Ugamma Kunzar.

 

